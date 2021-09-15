STILLWATER, Okla. — Sydney Schoo Rylaarsdam, a 2020 graduate of Grangeville High School, was recently named Oklahoma Collegiate Cattlewomen treasurer.
Rylaarsdam is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University majoring in animal science with a business option. She is the third generation in her family to raise registered Angus cattle. She has been raising and showing Angus for the past 11 years, and recently started her own business establishing the ranch name SR Diamond Angus.
She is the daughter of Pat and Marilyn (Rylaarsdam) Sullivan of Grangeville.
