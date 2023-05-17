COEUR D’ALENE — Former Grangeville resident Kerri Lehtola Ruddell was recently selected as the 2023 Clinician of the Year by the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved (ACU).
“I was very, very shocked. It is quite humbling to win a national award,” Ruddell said from her Coeur d’Alene home.
“The Clinician of the Year represents the heart of our work and has demonstrated their commitment to improving the health of underserved communities through compassion and excellence in health care delivery,” a letter from ACU to Ruddell stated. “ACU is proud to recognize you for practicing trauma-informed, nonjudgmental, and equitable care. Your passion and leadership truly reflect our shared values and mission, and we are honored to present you with this award.”
Ruddell grew up in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1999. She then moved to Lewiston and started nursing school that year, graduating from Lewis Clark State College with her BSN in nursing in 2003.
“GHS prepared me to go directly from high school to college,” she stated.
She lived in Lewiston for 13 years and has been in Coeur d’Alene for the past 12 years. She worked 17 years as a bedside nurse, most of that in the emergency room, prior to earning her master’s degree and becoming a family nurse practitioner in 2019.
Ruddell and her husband of nearly 20 years, Brent, have two children: Gavin will soon be 18 and Lilly is 14.
Her mother, Connie Lehtola, still lives in the house where Ruddell grew up in Grangeville, though her dad, Larry, died in 2021. Her cousin, Jodi Fogleman, also lives in Grangeville.
Ruddell says she does miss the community where she was born and raised.
“I loved growing up in Grangeville. I really liked the small town where you know everyone, as well as growing up with the same kids from K-12. I would have loved to have raised my kids in Grangeville, my only hesitation was professionally I just couldn’t get the experiences I wanted,” she said.
Ruddell plans to accept the 2023 Clinician of the Year award in Washington, D.C., at the end of July.
