Businesses, individuals, family, friends, the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho County and Grangeville law enforcement officers, churches and organizations all came together Friday, May 22, to honor Grangeville High School class of 2020 graduates. GHS seniors and their families made their way in a convoy from Lions Park to the high school as they were greeted parade-style by well-wishers along the way. The students made their way to the entrance of the high school where they pulled up a vehicle at a time, got out and accepted their diploma – COVID-19 style.

