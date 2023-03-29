GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Bruce Wassmuth’s graphics class worked at their own pace drawing a variety of three-dimensional objects in the SolidWorks program which may later be built on a 3-D printer.

The first semester of the course focuses on learning the software program. Once students learn some basic keystrokes, they can later use functions such as “mirroring” across a center point to create symmetry — for instance a knob on both sides of an object. Similarly, “patterning” around a center point allows students to create just one spoke on a gear and then to multiply it.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments