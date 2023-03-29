GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Bruce Wassmuth’s graphics class worked at their own pace drawing a variety of three-dimensional objects in the SolidWorks program which may later be built on a 3-D printer.
The first semester of the course focuses on learning the software program. Once students learn some basic keystrokes, they can later use functions such as “mirroring” across a center point to create symmetry — for instance a knob on both sides of an object. Similarly, “patterning” around a center point allows students to create just one spoke on a gear and then to multiply it.
Once finished with a project, students use a process called “assembling” which tests the functionality of the object before it is printed. Each student generally utilizes a different approach to create the same product. During the second semester of the class, students manufacture their own projects, or those Wassmuth generates. He recalls a year when a local farmer discovered the cups on his newly purchased seed drill didn’t allow him to seed garbanzo beans. Many graphics students built new interchangeable cups which allowed the farmer to extend the use of his seed drill.
State funding through Career and Technical Education (CTW) funds purchased the first 3-D printer. Due to increased demand Wassmuth purchased a second one, again using CTE funds. Recently, he successfully wrote a grant through Grangeville Community Foundation which allowed him to purchase a more advanced printer. Junior high students at Grangeville Elementary and Middle School received the first 3-D printer which allows them a jump-start on the program.
Wassmuth started with the SolidWorks program because Lewis Clark State College was using it at the time he began the program. He notes that several area businesses use this or similar software: Gem Chain Bar, Militec Defense Systems, and Hillco Technologies.
Business Computer Applications, a course most freshmen take, is a prerequisite for the Graphics class. The class size is limited to 10 students per semester due to strict licensing of the software package.
Students in Graphics II learn about software applications using a college-level textbook in the first semester. The second semester of the course culminates in building a small engine which generally requires 30-40 hours of computer time. Graphics II allows students to earn three credits through LCSC. Students can transfer these credits to any public college within the state of Idaho. Both Graphics I and II bolster computer literacy, promote problem-solving skills and foster independent learning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.