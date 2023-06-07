Grangeville High School’s music department held its final concert of the 2022-23 school year Monday, May 31. Concert Choir and Varsity Blue performed under the direction of Carla Astle and the GHS band was directed by Isabella Baldwin. Senior scholarships and music department awards were also given out this night.

