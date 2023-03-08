GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School physiology class participated in a long bone lab.
Students put on aprons, latex gloves, and goggles to dig into halved cow tibia bones donated by Western Meats.
Working in pairs, students identified the major parts of the bone and recorded their findings in lab notebooks which teacher Shaun Bass then checked for accuracy.
Armed with scalpels and tweezers, they cut into the medullary cavity so they could prepare microscopic slides to view the cell structure of the yellow marrow. To ease eye fatigue, they married today’s technology with 30-year-old microscopes, using their cell phones to take pictures of the slides.
Near the end of the class period, students felt the articular cartilage to determine the presence of hyaluronic acid. During the process, students asked insightful questions, looked to outside resources to find information and helped one another with understanding how to apply their previous knowledge.
Chemistry is a prerequisite for the class and honors biology is highly recommended. Not only will physiology credits contribute toward students receiving a GHS STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) diploma, but students taking the class for college credit will earn four college credits. Additionally, students such as Holly Brannan and Lily Frei, who will study nursing and biology, respectively, next year, find the class both practical and beneficial.
