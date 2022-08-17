GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School will hold its 2022-23 school year registration Aug. 22-25. Monday, Aug. 22, is set for seniors from 8 a.m. to noon, and juniors, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, is for sophomores from 8 a.m. to noon, and freshmen, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 24 and 25, is when new students can register by appointment. Call 208-983-0580.
