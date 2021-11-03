GRANGEVILLE — The GHS girls basketball team will be doing Big Sister/Little Sister Basketball this year, open to all girls grades 3-6, who will each get a big sister for the basketball season, and will be able to attend games and play at halftime during all GHS home games. Contact Michelle Barger bargerm@sd244.org. Free clinics will be held at GHS 9-9:45 a.m. Nov. 4 and 10-10:45 a.m. Nov. 6.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments