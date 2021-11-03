GRANGEVILLE — The GHS girls basketball team will be doing Big Sister/Little Sister Basketball this year, open to all girls grades 3-6, who will each get a big sister for the basketball season, and will be able to attend games and play at halftime during all GHS home games. Contact Michelle Barger bargerm@sd244.org. Free clinics will be held at GHS 9-9:45 a.m. Nov. 4 and 10-10:45 a.m. Nov. 6.
