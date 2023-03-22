GRANGEVILLE — It was another successful year for Grangeville High School students at the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair held in Moscow recently.
GHS students in Mr. Shaun Bass’s Advanced Integrated Science Class took home the fair’s top honors for the fifth year in a row.
Although the students make science look easy, there’s behind-the-scenes work that goes into completing the high-level projects. And things don’t always go smoothly.
“We proved Murphy’s Law over and over,” senior Holly Brannan stated.
Brannan won the best in fair award for her project, “Plants Versus Heavy Metals.” She earned a trip to Dallas to the national conference in May.
“I started working on the project in September,” she said. “I was working on perfecting it up until the last minute.”
She said she had trouble with her triations and getting to the correct pH balance.
“I needed a pH balance of 10 and had some difficulty achieving that,” she explained.
Junior Sydney Roach’s project, “How Do Spinach Proteins Feel About Eevated CO2,” had some early problems with her plants dying. She also took some time taking CO2 levels in her science and next-door classrooms, learning the levels were quite high.
“It’s now being tested and hopefully it will be figured out how to plan some venting and better airflow,” Bass added.
As for presenting her information — for which she won a $1,000 scholarship — she said it got easier as time went on.
“After the first couple of times speaking to judges, I was able to compress what I wanted to say and focus in on some important points, and it turned out to be really fun,” Roach said.
Senior Toby Stoner has won awards in previous years and his project, “Does Student Education Suffer Under the Effects of Blue Light?” won best in category this year.
“Sometimes your research shows that you really do not have any significant data to report, and that was what happened with me this year,” he said, adding that blue light, however, does cause eye strain.
Stoner was able to write his own program to help sort his data and he said the skills he has learned from competing at a high level in the fair will serve him well in other areas of his life, not only in the research field, but also with time management and completion skills.
“It’s also really nice to talk to people who are interested in your project,” he emphasized.
All the students agreed with this.
“It’s definitely a fun learning experience,” said junior Adri Anderson, whose project “Low-Cost, Solar Powered Water Purification to Turn Rain into your Gain,” also earned her a trip to Dallas.
“I was nervous at first, but then I was like, ‘I know this. I’ve got this!’ and I ended up having a lot of confidence going forward,” she said.
Junior Tyler Zechmann said he knows he made a lot of mistakes with his project along the way, but he learned throughout the process. His project, “Hydrogen Fuel System Modification for Greater Efficiency and Reduce Cost,” earned a silver medal.
“My project has a lot of potential and is still a work in progress. I feel with more time and research, the data could be significant,” he said.
Junior Tabitha Stoner’s project, “Grass Lawns In Our Area, Yay or Nay?” tested what lawns grow best with many variables including what wears best with foot traffic. Her project earned a $500 award.
“My mom had mentioned clover lawn would be better, and that’s what got me started on the project,” she said. “The whole science project and the fair itself have been fairly unique experiences in that we were presenting our own data and not something Mr. Bass had come up with or shown us.”
Bass said he is proud of his students and their ability to not only educate themselves on their specific projects, but also to explain their findings to others.
“That can be tough, and they’ve done a great job getting others to understand their data,” he said.
