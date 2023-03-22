GHS science students took top honors 2023 photo

Grangeville High School Advanced Integrated Science students took top honors at the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. Pictured (L-R) are Toby Stoner, Tabitha Stoner, Holly Brannan, teacher Shaun Bass, Sydney Roach, Adri Anderson and Tyler Zechmann.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — It was another successful year for Grangeville High School students at the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair held in Moscow recently.

GHS students in Mr. Shaun Bass’s Advanced Integrated Science Class took home the fair’s top honors for the fifth year in a row.

