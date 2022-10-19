GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School is seeking help with photos for its 2023 yearbook.
Those who have photos they would like to submit for print consideration can e-mail them to ghspics@sd244.org. Pictures can be from any event that involves GHS students, from football games and parades to weekend events and other school activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.