GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School is seeking help with photos for its 2023 yearbook.

Those who have photos they would like to submit for print consideration can e-mail them to ghspics@sd244.org. Pictures can be from any event that involves GHS students, from football games and parades to weekend events and other school activities.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments