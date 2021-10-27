GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School is holding a Senior Fun Night fund-raiser, selling firewood. Get one cord of red fir split, delivered and stacked for $190. Multiple cords are available for purchase. To order, contact Aliyah at 208-507-2213.

