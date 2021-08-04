GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School soccer will be hosting a taco fund-raiser with preorders accepted through Aug. 8.
Purchase tacos with corn tortilla ($1.75 each), burritos with flour tortillas ($8 each), or quesadillas on flour tortillas (cheese for $5; super for $10). Choice of meat: beef, chicken or pork. Corn tortillas are homemade.
Text orders now through Aug. 8 to 208-816-6268. Pickup is Thursday, Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Center (318 S. B Street).
In addition, car washes with bake sales are planned to be held at Cloninger’s Market today, Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. Players will be selling tickets for a 50/50 raffle with the winning ticket to be drawn at the first home soccer game on Aug. 23.
Funds raised will be used for field improvements.
