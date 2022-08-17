Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The soccer Bulldogs, girls and boys, are organizing fundraisers to cover their travel costs this fall, as are school teams throughout the Mountainview School District.

Upcoming soccer fundraisers include raffling a one-quarter Angus beef from Krisco Farms, valued approximately $900, with the drawing to be held at the soccer game Sept. 17.

