GRANGEVILLE — It was the end of one journey and the beginning of another for eight Grangeville High School seniors in the music department May 23.
Band, concert choir and Varsity Blue select choir students, had their final concert of the school year, directed by Mrs. Danica Schmidt.
Seniors Christa Bledsoe, Samuel Brandt, Cameran Green, Levi Stowell, Brittany Farmer, Ava Forsyth, Talia Brown and Izabella Dame were all honored. In addition, a long list of music students received letters and/or music pins.
“Good luck in everything you do in life after high school,” Schmidt said. “It has truly been an honor and blessing to have been your teacher.”
The evening’s awards included a handmade afghan and bag to the top two Bulldog Card sellers, Joel Gates and Love Edmondson.
“The kids always say crocheting is my main job, and I teach on the side,” Schmidt joked. “I’m proving them right.”
Gates smiled as he picked up his prize, “That’s two years in the running!”
Dedicated Band Member awards for two students who had never played an instrument before the school year were given to Paisley Shields and Will Patten.
Additional awards included an All-State Choir honor for Talia Brown and Gabe Ackerman, Bledsoe and Brandt (a finalist) for state solo ensemble participants.
The Director’s Award for band went to drum major Ava Forsyth and to Brandt for choir. The John Phillip Sousa Award went to Levi Stowell and the National Chorale Award to Brown.
The Idaho County Orchestra awarded four Gary Forsmann Memorial Scholarships: $300 each to runners-up Bledsoe, Brown and Stowell, and Brandt’s $500 first-place award.
The GHS Music Scholarships of $500 each went to Brandt and Green.
Schmidt spent time thanking a variety of people for their dedication to and support of the music program, including the following: GHS Principal Randall Miskin, GHS secretary Charity Ruhnke, GHS janitors, scheduler Mrs. Garner, Michael Stevens for tech support, the Music Sponsor Club, Mrs. Nuxoll and Pitcher as scholarship judges, the GHS Boosters and the Idaho County Orchestra and the Gary Forsmann family.
She also thanked the following businesses and organizations for their support: Anderson Aeromotive for a donation of funds for a bus to Boise to go to the symphony; Syringa Clinic for assisting with the costs and administering of COVID tests; Shear Magic for selling Bulldog Cards; Grangeville Community Foundation for grant funds to purchase a concert bass drum; Idaho Community Foundation for funds to purchase cleaning supplies, a new marching banner, gong, music and handheld percussion; Columbia Grain for a donation for instrument repair; and Mrs. Wells and Caring Transitions of the Treasure Valley for the gift of new band uniforms.
“I’m sure I missed someone; thank you all who have supported the music program. It means a lot to the students and me,” Schmidt said.
