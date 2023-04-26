Academics haven’t always come easy for senior Holly Brannan.
“In elementary school, my home life was in turmoil, and I did not focus, care about, or even enjoy school,” she recalled. She admits she missed out on various fundamental educational moments during this period.
In sixth grade, she had an epiphany — or perhaps made a resolve.
“I decided I would do better, that maybe I wasn’t stupid. I decided I did not want to spend my life in poverty, that I wanted to be educated,” she said. She watched her parents make mistakes and vowed she would not follow in their footsteps.
Always good with science and math, Holly soaked up these classes in high school, taking all she could, while history and English classes were a struggle.
“It’s not that I’m incapable of the work in these classes,” she admitted. “It’s just that I just don’t care; I don’t see the point. I do not like history — no matter how great the teacher is. It’s just too much drama. And, in English, I like to debate books, but otherwise … I like science and math. Critical thinking. Questions and answers and more questions and figuring things out. I like structure.”
Holly is involved in theater, National Honor Society, is a state science fair winner, and serves as senior class president. Besides planning both prom and graduation and events, she is also knee-deep in polishing her presentation, “Plants Vs. Heavy Metals,” for the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas next month.
She is employed as an office assistant at Inland Title and Escrow and considers her boss and coworkers as much her family as she does her only brother, who is 11 months her senior.
“In high school, I finally let my guard down and accepted the support of others — my coworkers, teachers, and friends and their families,” she said.
She spends three of her school day hours in Mr. Shaun Bass’s classroom and credits him for being supportive and helping her learn “many things, especially in chemistry.”
Holly plans to attend Montana State University after graduation and major in chemical engineering.
“I know I’m weird. I have a lot of opinions. I do not conform, so I think a lot of my classmates don’t care for me,” she stated. “I have authority issues. I like to be told options, but not forced. I have some other issues, but I’m proud to be the first in my family to go on to college, and I want to get out there and experience a type of normal I’ve not known, to adult and experience life.”
“One of my goals is to have a stable home and not live paycheck to paycheck, to be able to buy something just because I want it,” she said.
