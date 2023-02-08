Grangeville High School senior Toby Stoner has applied for college at two schools: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Idaho (U of I).
“I’m not sure I’ll get into MIT, but I know U of I is a great school, too,” he said.
Even being able to apply to MIT, and having a subsequent interview, is an accomplishment, but not a surprise for this high-achieving student. Eighteen-year-old Toby has always navigated toward math and science classes.
“Basically, all the STEM items,” he smiled.
At GHS, Toby has been able to take a variety of AP (advanced placement) and dual credit (high school and college credit) courses, has stacked his education with STEM classes and has participated in a variety of extracurricular and honors programs. Toby was chosen for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program where he spent a week at Boise State University, as well as a tour of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.
“It was an amazing time of being around like-minded people,” he said. “I learned so much and made quite a few new friends.”
Toby was also a gold medal, best in category and outstanding project winner at the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in 2021 for his project, “Effects of Temperature on Learning.” He was also a winner in a variety of categories in previous years.
Toby credits his parents, Walt and Vicki Stoner, for not pressuring him, but supporting and encouraging his activities.
“They have never made me feel like the grade, getting the As, is the only part of learning,” he said. “They want me to enjoy what I’m doing, too.”
Wherever Toby lands to complete his post-secondary education, he plans to major in chemical engineering.
Studies aren’t the only thing he has made room for in his schedule. He is president of the National Honor Society and a member of knowledge bowl. He plays soccer and tennis and has participated in BPA, HOSA, drama, youth legislature and math competition. He is currently ASB treasurer, and he has volunteered to assist ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) at several events. In his spare time, he enjoys skiing, playing video games, biking and hiking.
This article is sponsored by the Grangeville Bulldog Booster Club.
