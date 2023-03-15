GRANGEVILLE — “You’re going to be learning about some airplanes today,” Grangeville High School senior Hollen Hays told his classmates recently.
Hays is an aide for GHS history teacher Mr. Pat Sullivan, and he prepared a PowerPoint presentation to share his passion with those in Mr. Sullivan’s history classes.
“How are you doing bud?” student Trace Chandler patted Hays’ back prior to the program.
“I’m OK — just getting myself prepared,” Hays stated.
Hays’ special education instructors and his mom, Janet, joined the presentation as Hays shared photos and his knowledge of World War II planes.
“The PE-8 was plagued with all kinds of problems,” he said, referring to a photo.
“And the Mosquito — you may not know this, but it was made of wood,” he added, then, pointing to another aircraft, “Oh, this one — you do not want to see it coming toward you.”
He spoke about the siren on the JU-87 and the “fear — just from the sound of it,” as well as prototypes that did not pan out and were not used prior to the war’s end, and also told the story of an all-female fighter squad.
“I’ve learned a lot from Hollen — he has an incredible passion for WWII aircraft,” Sullivan said.
Hays said his passion began when he was 5 or 6 years old and his dad let him watch the 1970s WWII movie “Midway” with him.
“My mom wasn’t so sure about it, but it was OK,” Hays said.
His grandfather was a mechanic in Vietnam, and Hays’ love for airplanes began to grow. He continued to research, read about and draw planes.
In grade school, he entered and went to state in the Reflections PTA art contest for his project “Death of the Red Baron.” He won first place.
In middle school, science teacher Mr. Mike Johnson gave him some books on airplanes that continued to feed his hunger for information.
“They are really nice Rand-McNally books,” Janet interjected, that Mr. Johnson had been given by his own grandfather.
Hays’ passion continues not only through research and the opportunity to share his knowledge, but also in what he does for employment.
Hays, 18, works part time at Anderson Aeromotive in Grangeville and also volunteers on Fridays at Hangar180 in Lewiston.
“I sweep, I clean, I do some detail work,” Hays said.
Unlike many who do not enjoy speaking in public, Hays doesn’t seem to have a problem sharing what he loves.
“My favorite planes are the B-17 and the P-51 Mustang,” Hays relayed. “I like to do research on them and other planes.”
Janet said she is glad to have advocates — teacher, mentors, employers — who foster her son’s interests.
“I have been told he has a gift,” she smiled. “That’s nice to hear.”
This is great! Very cool that Hollen has been able to take his passion to the next level. Kudos to Mr. Sullivan for providing the stage and Mr. Johnson for passing down the books.
