GRANGEVILLE — Students in Grangeville High School’s Janet Johnston’s Foods II class study the cultures, customs, geography — which may determine why certain foods are more prevalent in a culture — and foods of a variety of foreign countries.

The class is open to sophomores through seniors, though taking a Teen Living course freshman year is highly recommended. This semester, students have already studied American and Canadian cuisine and have moved on to Mexican and South American foods.

