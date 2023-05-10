GRANGEVILLE — Students in Grangeville High School’s Janet Johnston’s Foods II class study the cultures, customs, geography — which may determine why certain foods are more prevalent in a culture — and foods of a variety of foreign countries.
The class is open to sophomores through seniors, though taking a Teen Living course freshman year is highly recommended. This semester, students have already studied American and Canadian cuisine and have moved on to Mexican and South American foods.
In a recent food lab, students cooked tacos: blending their own spice mix, chopping onions and tomatoes, browning ground beef, and providing quality control by tasting the final product. Students practice time management skills, cooperation with others, following food safety guidelines and hygienic practices as well as applying math, science, and communication skills learned in other course work.
Students in Johnston’s Housing Interiors and Furnishings class, equipped with pins, irons, and sewing machines, are busily working on a variety of projects. Students of any grade level may take this second semester course.
A large stack of pillowcases, which the students recently completed, awaits delivery to pediatric patients at the Shriner’s Hospital. Students are currently stitching borders onto quilt tops for Hope Pregnancy Center. They soon will begin quilt squares for “fidget quilts,” a project Peg Gehring, a local nurse practitioner, suggested for Alzheimer’s patients. These squares allow the patient to manipulate buttons, zippers, and other fasteners as well as satisfying their desire to feel a variety of textures. The students work together practicing new skills or helping one other in weaker areas. Students and Johnston said their accomplishments fill them with pride.
State money from the Career Technical Educational (CTE) program provides funding for materials and supplies used in both courses. The funds allotted are commensurate with the number of Family Consumer Science courses Johnston teaches, which is currently six. Students do not pay a fee to take the class and subsequently donate their projects to the community. Johnston said she will gratefully accept any individual donations of lace, rickrack, or textural elements for the fidget quilts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.