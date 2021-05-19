GRANGEVILLE — Seven Grangeville High School students recently received their awards at the State of Idaho Science and Engineering Fair the week of March 24. The pile of awards, certificate and medals was huge.
“The state science fair coordinator made a point to tell me that 40 percent of the projects in the state were eliminated in the first round,” GHS science teacher and fair advisor Shaun Bass said.
Bass said the students worked on the projects in his advanced integrated science class, but also spent a lot of outside time on the projects.
GHS students went on from the North Idaho contest to compete at the state level. Bailey Vanderwall and Camden Barger, who won best in fair, along with a gold medal and $500, at the regional and state fairs, went on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair this month. They should hear soon how they fared.
All five of the school’s student project won gold for their projects.
“It was definitely different competing virtually,” Aliyah Poxleitner said. “You didn’t have that immediate connection or feedback.”
Senior Brandon Vetter, who participated in computer coding and IT, said he also missed the in-person fair.
“It’s nice to connect, as well as see the other projects,” he said.
All the students agreed they are better suited now to participate in areas where technology is needed, but hope to be able to attend in-person events in the future.
Bass, who said he enjoys mentoring the students and their projects, also hopes the event can be in-person next year. He also hopes more students in all grades will join in.
Teacher Naomi Finnegan assisted with mentoring students, as well.
The specialty awards include the following:
•Christa Bledsoe: Air Force Award for research that exemplifies excellence in science, technology, engineering, or math research.
• Aliyah Pineda: United States Agency for International development. Potential to make an impact on international development issues; Idaho special award, The Bearden award, for a female doing research that exemplifies high standards of innovativeness in solutions for computer science and has a $750 award; and Idaho Special award, Lewis Corp., for the most outstanding project that demonstrates engineering-based skills, and comes with a $250 award.
• Cameran Green/Aliyah Poxleitner: American Meteorological Society; Association for Women Geoscientists; Environmental Protection Agency environmental science award; Mu Alpha Theta award for effective use of mathematics in science research; and NASA-work on earth’s interconnected spheres.
• Camden Barger/Bailey Vanderwall: Environmental Protection Agency environmental science award; NOAA-Science service and stewardship; Ricoh-sustainable development and environmental stewardship; U.S. Metric Association for using measurements. Using effective quantitative measurements in a project in the metric system; Stockholm Junior Water Prize for top projects aimed at enhancing quality of life through improving water quality, water resource management, or water and wastewater treatment. This has the opportunity to compete in the state Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition; and Yale Science and Engineering award for excellence in science, technology, engineering and math.
