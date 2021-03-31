GRANGEVILLE — Seven Grangeville High School students had their hard work paid off when they took a large portion of the awards at the State of Idaho Science and Engineering Fair the week of March 24.
“The state science fair coordinator made a point to tell me that 40 percent of the projects in the state were eliminated in the first round,” GHS science teacher and fair advisor Shaun Bass said. “She went on to inform me that our school was the only one in the state with more than one project — we had five —— and had all of the projects advance to the next round.”
GHS students went on from the North Idaho contest to compete at the state level. This is the third year in a row GHS won the top school award. Bailey Vanderwall and Camden Barger won best in fair, along with a gold medal and $500, and will go on to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in May. All five of the school’s projects won gold: Aliyah Pineda, Christa Bledsoe, Brandon Vetter, and the teams of Aliyah Poxleitner/Cameran Green and Barger/Vanderwall.
GHS accounted for five of the seven gold medals in the North Idaho fair. Pineda won best in category, for engineering, mathematics and physical sciences, along with her gold medal. Also picking up best in category along with her gold medal was Christa Bledsoe. She won best in category for her work in behavioral and social sciences.
“We were also very successful in the specialty awards,” Bass said. “Out of the 18 specialty award categories, we had projects receive 14 of them.” Those specialty awards include the following:
∙ Christa Bledsoe: Air Force Award for research that exemplifies excellence in science, technology, engineering, or math research.
• Aliyah Pineda: United States Agency for International development. Potential to make an impact on international development issues; Idaho special award, The Bearden award, for a female doing research that exemplifies high standards of innovativeness in solutions for computer science and has a $750 award; and Idaho Special award, Lewis Corp., for the most outstanding project that demonstrates engineering based skills, and comes with a $250 award.
• Cameran Green/ Aliyah Poxleitner: American Meteorological Society; Association for Women Geoscientists; Environmental Protection Agency environmental science award; Mu Alpha Theta award for effective use of mathematics in science research; and NASA-work on earth’s interconnected spheres.
• Camden Barger/Bailey Vanderwall: Environmental Protection Agency environmental science award; NOAAScience service and stewardship; Ricoh-sustainable development and environmental stewardship; U.S. Metric Association for using measurements. Using effective quantitative measurements in a project in the metric system; Stockholm Junior Water Prize for top projects aimed at enhancing quality of life through improving water quality, water resource management, or water and wastewater treatment. This has the opportunity to compete in the state Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition; and Yale Science and Engineering award for excellence in science, technology, engineering and math.
“I am so proud of these students,” Bass added. “It is great to see that all of their hard work paid off. I also want to thank [GHS teacher] Mrs. Finnegan for her help. Way to go GHS!”
