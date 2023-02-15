GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville High School Drama Department will present the play “Sunrise Boulevard” by Craig Sodaro Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16, 17 and 18, 7 p.m. each night. Cost is $5 per person.
This year’s proceeds will go to the McGeorge family to help Mrs. McGeorge offset medical expenses due to a recent diagnosis of cancer.
“We had a great first dress rehearsal and we are looking forward to sharing our work with the community,” said director and GHS English teacher Katina Dennis.
Leave It to Daddy is the most popular family show in the early 1970s. Each week millions tune in to see how Daddy will resolve the problems in the Grady family. It is deemed a national tragedy when Rob Murray, who plays Daddy, is suddenly murdered, and Norma Dreadful, who plays Mommy, is the number one suspect. Even though there is not enough evidence to indict Norma for murder, America has already convicted her in their hearts, so she is forced into seclusion at the very house where the show was filmed, and the murder took place.
With the company of her loyal butler, Max, she continues to stay out of the public eye and maintains her isolation for two decades until a pair of journalists fresh from college graduation seek out Norma determined to write a story about her. They trick their way into Norma’s house, and against the protestations of Max, convince Norma to let them write her side of the story. The story unfolds from here.
Rob Murray (Daddy)-Toby Stoner; Randall Gregg (Bobby)-Wyatt Dennis; Norma Dreadful (Mommy)-Holly Brannan; Dot Ferris (Susie)-Georgia Hill; Inez Reece (Darlene)-Makenna Elliott; Max-Joel Gates; Hillary Gillary-Kacee Evans; Roz DeBloz-Franki Galloway; Detective Digby Wright-Kieran Gallagher; Eve Potter-Elizabeth McGeorge; Patty Mayfield-Ruby Willis; Flo Gereau-Tabby Stoner; Laticia-Maggie Kohrman; Cecil B. Lapill-Reese Pollan; Velma Leopard-Lily Frei; Willa Cash-Jessica Ottowa; Greta Street-Sam Ottowa; Cordelia-Jeri Cox; Nurse Carter/ Cherrie-Breanna Spencer.
Tech crew: Bryce Cassill, Adrian Rodriguez and Michael Green; Stage manager: Hannah Frei.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.