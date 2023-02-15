GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville High School Drama Department will present the play “Sunrise Boulevard” by Craig Sodaro Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16, 17 and 18, 7 p.m. each night. Cost is $5 per person.

This year’s proceeds will go to the McGeorge family to help Mrs. McGeorge offset medical expenses due to a recent diagnosis of cancer.

