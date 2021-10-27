GRANGEVILLE ­— Grangeville High School will host a Veterans Day Assembly Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. All veterans are invited. To help with a head count, call the high school at 208-983-0580; however, this is not required. Veterans are asked to meet in the library between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. prior to the assembly. Following, veterans will be served donuts and coffee.

