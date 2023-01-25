GHS welding class 2023 photo

Payton Winkles uses a tapper and Lane Austad, a drill while working on a trailer frame. Paige Barnum is in the background.

 Photo by Lynette Lothspeich

GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Levi Stone’s welding class worked on a variety of projects.

A prerequisite introductory agriculture class educates students about safety precautions and familiarizes them with the necessary tools so they can safely and efficiently navigate the shop should they choose to fabricate more detailed projects in welding class. Several students worked on individual projects.

