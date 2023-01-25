GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Grangeville High School students in Levi Stone’s welding class worked on a variety of projects.
A prerequisite introductory agriculture class educates students about safety precautions and familiarizes them with the necessary tools so they can safely and efficiently navigate the shop should they choose to fabricate more detailed projects in welding class. Several students worked on individual projects.
Aaron Forsmann is transforming a propane tank into a barbecue smoker; Paige Barnum welded joints in a firewood rack; and Terry Eich, with assistance from Mr. Stone, used the plasma cutter on a squat rack for the weight lifting class at GHS.
The bulk of the class worked on a frame for a trailer. One welded the bumper, others cut lengths of metal to affix for adding ramps, while yet others used metal punches and tappers to add threading to the frame. Amid a flurry of activity, students employed precise measuring to avoid shorting themselves on materials, group problem-solving, and techniques to simplify or improve the end product. These students provided evidence of the advantage of teamwork and pride in a job well-done.
Idaho Forest Group donated the lumber for the wood deck of the trailer. Upon completion, the class will sell the trailer in order to offset the cost of materials and provide for future class funds. Because federal monies, available through the Perkins Loan, only become available every five years (they are divided among the five different vocational programs in Mountain View School District), the sale of class projects is an invaluable fundraiser. Students pay no class fee but must provide their own materials if they choose to make a personal project.
