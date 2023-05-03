Area pastors and their wives in Kamiah photo

Area pastors and their wives were recognized at an April 12 appreciation banquet in Kamiah.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KAMIAH — Those “steadfast in the Lord” were recognized this month.

On April 12, the Gideons hosted a Pastor’s Appreciation Banquet at the Hearthstone Bakery in Kamiah. This event was to thank the local pastors in the area for supporting the Gideons, and sharing the gospel with the community. The schedule included a breakfast, a song by Ardith Clark, a prayer for the pastors, a series of short videos about the organization, and a guest speaker.

