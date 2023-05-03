KAMIAH — Those “steadfast in the Lord” were recognized this month.
On April 12, the Gideons hosted a Pastor’s Appreciation Banquet at the Hearthstone Bakery in Kamiah. This event was to thank the local pastors in the area for supporting the Gideons, and sharing the gospel with the community. The schedule included a breakfast, a song by Ardith Clark, a prayer for the pastors, a series of short videos about the organization, and a guest speaker.
“This is our appreciation to you,” guest speaker Ron Wendle explained to the audience of pastors and their spouses. “It’s because you’ve been steadfast in the Lord that we’re here.”
Wendle has been a member of the Spokane Camp since 1999, and has held multiple different positions in the Gideons. “We pray that you continue making a difference, making an impact,” Wendle continued. “Thank you pastors for all that you are to us.”
The Gideons International is an Association of Christian business and professional laymen along with Auxiliary wives who work together in more than 200 plus countries (109 languages) for fellowship and service in worldwide outreach. Local chapters of Gideon members do not adhere to any denomination, and are called camps.
According to Gideons Grangeville Camp President Ron Clark, “Gideons and Auxiliary are made up of different churches and Protestant denominations whose purpose is to promote the gospel of Christ to all people by personal witnessing to the lost or giving them a personal New Testament so they might come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.”
The Gideons first started in 1908 by two traveling sales men, and has grown into 267,000 nationwide members who have personally handed out 70 million scriptures. Auxiliary members, which are the wives of Gideon members, distribute testaments to medical facilities and nursing homes.
“The Grangeville Camp and Gideons International would like to thank all who have helped us in our efforts through your prayers and financial support. We would also like to thank all those pastors throughout the Northwest who sacrifice so much to guide, support, and help their communities. We thank God for all pastors and their wives who work so diligently and tirelessly in their call to preach and teach the Word of God,” wrote Clark.
To become a member, contact Mark Imus Jr. at Gideons Grangeville Camp, PO Box 371, Grangeville Idaho, 83530.
