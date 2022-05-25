Anonymous donors have launched a matching gift challenge for the Upper Clearwater Leadership Council Fund. The Upper Clearwater Leadership Council invites the community to help grow this endowed fund to benefit Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
This matching gift challenge invites donors to pledge $100 annually to the fund for the next five years and will unlock a $2,500 matching gift from anonymous donors to grow this community endowment.
Inspired by the idea of an endowed fund that would provide flexible and sustainable funding to meet the ever-changing needs of their community, the Upper Clearwater Leadership Council (UCLC) launched this fund in May of 2021, which currently stands at a little more than $11,000.
The UCLC invites community members to get involved in this matching gift opportunity and to also consider naming the Upper Clearwater Leadership Council Fund to their will. For questions: Amy Voeller, avoeller@innovia.org or 509-624-2606.
