GRANGEVILLE – Maggie Kohrman recently delivered gifts to her middle school teachers and janitor. An end-of-the-year thanks, if you will. Although the gesture is not a new one, this act of love and appreciation was also one with a lengthy time commitment.
Maggie, who just finished eighth grade at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, outfitted the 13 staff members with 12 handmade quilts and one table runner.
“I wanted to let them know I really appreciate their help in getting me through middle school – and putting up with me for three years,” grinned the soon-to-be 14 year old.
Maggie began asking her teachers their favorite colors last fall.
“I didn’t tell them why,” she said.
“It was all her – she wanted to do this,” Maggie’s mom, Breezi said.
Maggie started learning to quilt at the age of 8, taking lessons from her grandma, Jody Hoogland, owner of Home Grown Quilts on Grangeville’s Main Street.
“Yeah, it was a frustrating at first and quite a learning curve,” Maggie admitted.
However, the happy-go-lucky teen soon found her niche and her creative juices began to flow.
For her teachers, she began finding fabric that matched their favorite colors, and started to piece together the full-sized quilts. Each quilt is unique and includes sewing machine and hand-stitching work.
“I think they were pretty surprised. And I definitely didn’t want to forget Mr. Jim [the janitor] because he is just amazing,” Maggie beamed.
After moving to Grangeville from Columbus, Ohio, about six years ago, the daughter of Chip and Breezi Kohrman had to navigate her way in a new lifestyle. The family also includes senior, Allie, 17, and twin boys, 10, Miles and Dexter.
“I think she found something she really likes and that she is good at,” said Hoogland. Maggie spent hours both at home and at the quilt shop working on her projects.
Now that summer is here, Maggie will continue with other quilting projects and will also keep her Great-grandma Hoogland’s lawn mowed and keep up with a summer math course that will prepare her to step into a sophomore geometry class as a freshman at Grangeville High School this fall.
Teacher Kim Fales, one of the quilt recipients, said she felts Maggie’s generosity deserved recognition. Fales contacted the Free Press to let the paper know of the gifts. The Kohrman family did not know about this until they were contacted by the Free Press.
“Maggie included a handwritten note of appreciation with each quilt,” Fales said.
Breezi said she is glad her daughter wanted to show appreciation for her teachers, and, especially after the COVID-19 shutdown, she echoes Maggie’s sentiments.
“I could not do what they do – I would go crazy,” laughed Breezi. “I don’t think teachers get enough credit.”
