GRANGEVILLE — Recently, Kate Lienesch celebrated her sixth birthday in style.
This little girl’s wish came true when she was able to share her birthday cake with local veterans.
“She comes from a family of veterans, including her dad, grandparents, aunt, uncles, and many great-ancestors,” her mom reported.
Kate is the daughter of Kevin and Julia Lienesch.
Kate had been asking her parents for months if she could share her cake in this way, and on Taco Tuesday night at the Grangeville Veterans Center, it all came together.
“The crew at the center was so welcoming to the idea; they served delicious food and hosted live music with their fiddlers group. A heartwarming evening was enjoyed by all,” Julia added.
