GRANGEVILLE — New Mountain View School District 244 nurse Erin Blinn was busy the first week of school, but not with the typical tummy aches, bumps, bruises and vaccine checks.
She was, however, putting a lot of “heart and sole,” into her job. Blinn was measuring feet at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
“OK, you look like just a little bigger than an 11,” she said in Mrs. Sullivan’s kindergarten class while measuring one little girl’s feet. “We’ll go with a 12.”
GEMS received word at the beginning of the school year that its students, kindergarten through fifth grade, will be recipients of free boots as part of the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” giving campaign. This is through Optum Idaho, in partnership with D & B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch Stores, and the Idaho State Department of Education.
All students (whose parents have the opportunity to opt-out if they do not need or wish to receive boots) K-5 had their feet measured by Blinn.
“It’s a lot of feet,” she smiled.
Blinn said she is getting a lot of questions now when she sees students.
“They want to know ‘When will I get my boots?’” she smiled.
Students will receive new boots this fall; an exact day/time will be announced when the school gets word the boots will arrive.
“We are honored to have been selected and we have been busy measuring feet in order to provide an accurate list of what our students will need for the donors,” said GEMS principal Lee Slichter. “Parents who do not want/need boots for their student(s) will be able to call our counselor, Mrs. Howe, to let her know.”
GEMS has a total 548 students in grades K-8; 320 of those are kindergarten through fifth grade.
Blinn said the measuring experience took a while, but was fun.
“I loved all the hugs from the little ones, and their excitement,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.