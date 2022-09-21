GRANGEVILLE — New Mountain View School District 244 nurse Erin Blinn was busy the first week of school, but not with the typical tummy aches, bumps, bruises and vaccine checks.

She was, however, putting a lot of “heart and sole,” into her job. Blinn was measuring feet at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments