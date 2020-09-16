GLENWOOD-CARIBEL -- A sweet lady phoned from Lewiston to say how much she enjoyed seeing articles about the Glenwood-Caribel area in the Clearwater Progress. This was Judy Wright Whaley's old stomping grounds when she was growing up in a little house near the top of Glenwood Road. She said she rode her horse all over these hills. Judy attended school in Kamiah through her junior year, in 1959. Her memories of those days piqued my interest in the history of this place I call home.
Logging has been the lifeblood of the area since the early 1900s, followed closely by farming and raising livestock. Caribel was the center of the logging industry for the first few decades of the 1900s. A long flume was built to carry timber from Caribel, down to the mill in Kamiah. It was 40 feet high in places, and brave souls used to ride down the flume for inspections, or just for the thrill of it. Crazy. There was a little town at Caribel, which included a sawmill, small store, schoolhouse, and housing for workers and their families. Not a bit of that town remains.
Judy told me about a woman everyone knew as "The Goat Lady," a Mrs. Leach, who had about 50 goats on her property, at the corner of Glenwood and Caribel roads, and sold goat milk to local families. The people who now own the property have named it "Goat Hill Farm." A few years ago, I gathered some old wood for decorative purposes from a ramshackle barn on that property. The owners told me it used to be a goat shed. So now I have a piece of history!
Kitty-corner from Mrs. Leach's former property, is a big pond surrounded by cattails and swamp grass. That was the mill pond for Chris Landmark's sawmill on Glenwood Road, in the 1950s. Judy remembered that Mr. Landmark used to skid the logs with teams of horses. Chris was the father of Deny Landmark, and grandfather of Zach Landmark, both of whom live on Glenwood Road. The mill pond was, and still is, owned by the Ringens, of Glenwood Road. Judy knew Norman and Ted Ringen, who were the uncle and father, respectively, of Ed Ringen. Ed's grandparents, Idella and Orville Ringen, lived in the house across from the mill pond.
On up Glenwood Road is the Old School House, built in the 1880s by the Meisners. The snow used to get so deep in the winter that the children could glide over the fences to school. The building is still used for community events, church meetings, and as the voting place for this area. Vote on Nov. 3!
In doing a bit of research for this article, I learned that many people still living around here are descendants of those early settlers of Glenwood-Caribel: Meisner, Leach, Kludt, Knight, Ringen, Mendenhall, Landmark, West, and probably more - names that will go down in local history.
Letting you know that this column will now run every other week. If you know of items of interest or events going on in our area, please contact Nancy Gillins at 208-935-0334, or ngillins4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.