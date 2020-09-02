GLENWOOD-CARIBEL -- Wyatt Law has been training and working with his team of oxen since they were calves - three years now. He gives them verbal commands such as get-up (go), gee (turn right), haw (turn left), back, and whoa, and taps them with a goad stick to guide them. It's easier to train a team if they're about the same size, and if you start them young. Wyatt started young, too. He's now 12 years old. Wyatt not only worked with his dad, Kit, on the training, but also did research on how to do it. The Laws have three pair of oxen, and Wyatt's younger brothers are also learning how to train and work them.
The family uses the oxen for chores around their property on Caribel Road, like hauling hay or firewood with a sled, and for small logging projects. A few logs are attached with a chain to the yoke, then dragged to the desired destination, which is normally about a 1/4-mile stretch. The procedure is low-impact, and speed is not the goal. If the logs are to be milled, there are neighbors who will bring a portable sawmill to the site.
Kit would like to teach his kids the value of operating small, local businesses, so they will have the choice to remain in the area as they mature, if they desire to do so, rather than have to seek employment elsewhere. They are focusing on using the oxen to log small acreages to clean up forest land, and to make homes fire safe.
The Idaho Department of Lands has a square mile of forest land on Glenwood Road, locally known as the "school property," as proceeds from the sale of timber go to support local schools. This area is now being logged by Bo Bonner and his sub-contractors. I was able to corral Bo on the job, and he agreed to tell me a bit about how his operation works.
The trees that are not to be harvested are marked (this area is not "clear cut"), and the remaining trees are cut and stacked into "decks" by a fascinating machine called a processor, which Bo kindly offered to demonstrate for me. This big boy grabs a tree in its huge "arms," saws it off at the base to a precise length, then cuts and de-limbs another section from the same tree. All this is computer-generated by the operator in the cab pushing buttons. Wow!
A Caterpillar bulldozer is used to level the roads for the logging trucks, which take the logs to the mills. After the logs are hauled out, culverts are installed on the roads with an excavator, then the roads are smoothed out. The slash, or leftover debris, is taken to pulp mills, so there is little waste.
I rode my ATV through the newly logged area and noted how nicely "parked out" (clean and open) it looked. It's good to know that this land, right next to our property, will be a healthier and fire safe forest.
