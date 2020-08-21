Glenwood-Caribel -- I was introduced to Mike and MiMi Alsup in 2004, while we were standing in line for an event in, the now defunct, Old Opera House in Kooskia. My brother, Dave Montgomery, who introduced us, said that Mike and MiMi were mountain-man enthusiasts, as he was. Mike looked like a grizzly bear sort of guy and is from California. MiMi is an Italian from Rhode Island, who never leaves home without her makeup nicely applied. "So," I asked MiMi. "How did Mike talk you into going to a primitive rendezvous?" This was followed by much laughter all around. The fact is that MiMi got Mike involved! MiMi had been attending these events with Debbie Evans since 1993 and told Mike he would enjoy being a mountain-man re-enactor. Mike was dubious but went along to please his lovely wife. He was hooked. Since 2001, they've been going together to several rendezvous a year throughout the Pacific west. MiMi also attends women-only rendezvous with friend and neighbor, Pat Goss.
If you're not sure what a rendezvous is all about, here's a little history: in trapper jargon, a "rondyvoo" was an annual gathering (1825-1840) at various locations held by a fur trading company, at which trappers and mountain men sold their furs and hides and replenished their supplies for the next season. The fur companies assembled teamster-driven mule trains which carried these supplies to a pre-announced location each spring-summer and set up a trading fair - the rendezvous - and at season's end, packed furs out.
The rendezvous was a lively place, where all were allowed - fur trappers and traders, Indians and their families, company people, and travelers and tourists - some of whom came all the way from Europe to join the festivities. These travelers and tourists were known as flatlanders, greenhorns, or pilgrims - derogatory terms for those who just wanted to participate in the fun but weren't involved in the fur trade. A famous African-American mountain man, James Beckwourth (b. 1798) wrote in his autobiography: "Mirth, songs, dancing, shouting, trading, running, jumping, singing, racing, target-shooting, yarns, frolic, with all sorts of extravagances that white men or Indians could invent." There's a whole glossary of mountain man words. For example: bar - bear, simple enough; foofurah - trinkets or trade goods; possibles - a small collection of valuables the trapper kept by his side in his shooting pouch, which was called a possibles bag; pups - children; hawk - tomahawk; booshway - from the French word bourgeois, a company man who supervised the independent trappers. In modern times, it's the man, woman, or couple in charge of the rendezvous.
Today's rendezvous are re-enactments of those good times, and range in size from huge, such as the Pacific Primitive Rendezvous, held at a different location each year, except for 2020 - canceled due to COVID-19, to small local black powder clubs. Attendees dress in clothing authentic to the period, which is to be made of linen (preferred), wool, leather, or cotton (not as preferred), with all accessories also authentic. No sunglasses allowed! And of course, no motorized vehicles once camp is set up. Supplies are brought into camp during the rendezvous on horse or mule drawn wagons. Living quarters are teepees or canvas wall tents, and cooking is to be done over live fires in cast iron or enamelware - white or gray only. Ice chests or any modern necessities are to be completely hidden with canvas, leather, furs or Indian blankets. Hooters (portable toilets) are enclosed in specially built canvas tents. Activities include many of the same events as the originals, centering on muzzle-loaded rifle competitions, throwing knives and hawks, primitive archery, Dutch oven cooking, dancing, singing, children's events, and the telling of tall tales. Participants take on the personas of trappers, traders, Native Americans, and frontiersmen or women, among others. Traders sell or trade for something they want: Native American style beadwork, handmade and tanned leather clothing and moccasins, guns and accessories, clothing, archery, cookware - everything you need for camping, and anything else that is period appropriate. Music is an important part of any rendezvous, and Mike enjoys playing the washboard in jams with his buddies, who play fiddle, spoons, banjo, jaw harp, washtub bass, and sing rousing songs of by-gone days.
Many attendees are given nicknames associated with something laughable or memorable that they've done. Mike's rendezvous name is "Broken Chairs." Note the plural. When invited to sit in someone's handmade chair at a gathering, he always says, "No thanks, I'll break it." He's big. Being assured that this chair will not break, he sits. And it breaks. MiMi claims she doesn't have a nickname. Mike specializes in making bows from woods such as yew, sage, hickory, and ash, with bowstrings of waxed linen or other natural materials. If he uses a bowstring made of rawhide, he backs the bow with rawhide to strengthen it. He has used interesting materials such as snakeskin to back some of his bows. His arrows are various kinds of hardwood, he uses hand cut turkey or goose feathers for fletching and grinds the points from steel. Mike sells finished bows and arrows, or parts to make your own, at his booth, "Bows and Such." MiMi's primary activity at a rendezvous is to hang out and palaver (chat). Per Mike, "MiMi does nothing better than anyone I know." And she loves it.
