Glenwood-Caribel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual yard sale Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the fire station. To donate, drop off items Friday, April 28, noon to 6 p.m. For details, call MiMi at 208-935-2663.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments