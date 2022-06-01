KAMIAH — With a background in the military, private sector and ministry both domestic and internationally, Bob Goddard has become the pastor of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Kamiah. He took on the position April 3.
According to Goddard, he looks forward to serving God in the Kamiah community. He stated he has employed insights into how the human brain is healthier when a person is in a challenging learning environment, to start an enjoyable Sunday Learning (Sunday School) Bible experience that is useful in everyday life.
Goddard’s ministerial background includes as associate pastor of Oxen Hill Baptist Church in Maryland, as well as a founder and associate pastor of Yongsan Baptist Fellowship Church in the Republic of Korea. He also served as the academic dean of Baptist International University – School of Theology in Maryland, as well as the associate director of the Military Ministry to Military Personnel in Waipio, Hawaii.
His learning/educational study resulted in doctorate and masters of theology degrees from Baptist International Seminary, and a doctorate of philosophy in education from Capella University. He earned a masters of arts in guidance and counseling from the University of Northern Colorado, and bachelor’s degree in political science from Chaminade University in Hawaii.
Goddard worked as a carpenter before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was promoted through the ranks from Pvt. to Ssg. before being appointed as an officer, retiring with the rank of major. He then began a career as an entrepreneur starting an aviation company, Flightstar Sport Aircraft (now Flight Design), and a project management company in the nuclear powerplant rebuild space. He also worked as a high school teacher, campus dean, college leader, professor and facilitator. He recently retired from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy where he served as a counselor.
He and his wife, the former Mary Ellen Pethtel, have been married for 44 years. Their family includes three children and nine grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.