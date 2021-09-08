GoFundMe accounts are set up to help three Grangeville residents with medical bills. Both can be found with a search on www.gofundme.com.
Craig and Barb Goody
A $10,000 goal is set for Craig and Barb Goody. According to their fund, the couple is currently recovering in hospital — Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for Craig, and St. Lukes Hospital in McCall for Barb — for injuries suffered in an Aug. 20 UTV accident. This fund-raiser is for medical bills, travel, food and the normal monthly bills. An account to take donations is also at P1FCU (under Tara Lansdowne or member 223265).
Elton Dean Peebler
A $25,000 goal has been set for Elton Dean Peebler, who was diagnosed with cancer in his neck and has been undergoing chemo and radiation therapy since Aug. 20.
According to the fund, “I currently work for Lincare, a durable medical equipment company, taking care of people in need of medical equipment. However, due to my current diagnoses, I will be unable to work because of my immune system from the chemo treatments, which will not allow me to work around my sick patients.
I’m also a 15-year veteran on Grangeville City and Rural Fire Department. I will be out of work approximately five months for treatment, and am solely self-sufficient on my own income, and will be needing help while unemployed during this time of treatment and recovery.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated as I will be needing help with medical expenses and financial expenses during this critical time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.