Peter Christenson photo

Peter Christenson.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Months of physical therapy lie ahead for a Grangeville man who is slowly recovering from serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident early this year.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe account, reaching out to the public to help with medical and related expenses.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments