GRANGEVILLE — Months of physical therapy lie ahead for a Grangeville man who is slowly recovering from serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident early this year.
Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe account, reaching out to the public to help with medical and related expenses.
As reported in the Jan. 11 issue of the Free Press, Peter Christenson, 37, was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 95 south of Cottonwood on Jan. 7 when a southbound driver lost control of her vehicle, which crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle head-on. He was airlifted to Coeur d’Alene and underwent treatment for two weeks until he was transfered to an in-patient physical therapy rehabilitation center.
“Although he is finally back at home in Grangeville,” said Peter’s brother, Lex Christenson, “he will be out of work for a while and need months of physical therapy to recover from his multiple injuries.”
According to Lex, Peter suffered a broken femur in several locations, knee bones split into separate parts, a broken wrist, lacerations, broken ribs, a broken nose, fractured orbitals, as well as significant brain trauma.
Peter is a physical therapist, and was to be graduating from the University of Minnesota’s Physical Therapy program. At the time of the crash, he was on his way to work.
“Pete has a very challenging road ahead,” according to Lex. “It will be two-plus months before he can put weight on his leg, then more intense rehab, and the doctors estimate more than a year of recovery time. The full extent of his brain trauma and injury will likely unfold over his lifetime. It is unclear to what extent and when Pete will be able to return to work as a physical therapist.”
At this time, the family has set its GoFundMe goal at $88,000 to help cover expenses both current and expected.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.