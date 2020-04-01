IDAHO COUNTY – Parents across the nation got creative recently in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak to entertain their children while maintaining social distancing.
There is one trend across the United States – including Idaho County – that allows kids to go on a safe bear hunt.
The idea of placing stuffed bears in windows has spread like wildfire across social media.
Area residents can place a bear (or other stuffed friend) in the window of their residence and then when families go on drives during the lockdown order, they can count the bears for a fun activity.
Idaho County residents are encouraged to play along during these challenging times.
