Gold Star families honored photo

The Gold Star By-Way marker to be installed Sept. 24 at the American Legion hall in Kamiah.

 Contributed photo

KAMIAH — The Valley Garden Club is partnering with the Kamiah American Legion to install a Gold Star By-Way Marker honoring families of the fallen. The marker will be installed on the American Legion building at 618 Main Street, providing maximum visibility to the community. A dedication ceremony and marker unveiling will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. at the American Legion. The public is invited.

Guests of honor will be local Gold Star families. Gold Star is a designation for families who have lost a loved one in service to our country, either killed in action or loss of life from wounds sustained. If you are a Gold Star family member, contact Patti Latch at 309-231-5090 to coordinate reserved seating.

