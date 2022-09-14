KAMIAH — The Valley Garden Club is partnering with the Kamiah American Legion to install a Gold Star By-Way Marker honoring families of the fallen. The marker will be installed on the American Legion building at 618 Main Street, providing maximum visibility to the community. A dedication ceremony and marker unveiling will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. at the American Legion. The public is invited.
Guests of honor will be local Gold Star families. Gold Star is a designation for families who have lost a loved one in service to our country, either killed in action or loss of life from wounds sustained. If you are a Gold Star family member, contact Patti Latch at 309-231-5090 to coordinate reserved seating.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.