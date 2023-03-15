LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Lauren Goldman was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Goldman, a communication studies major from Grangeville, Idaho, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
