LA MIRADA, Calif. — Stephen Goldman of Grangeville was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence. Goldman was one of approximately 1,500 students who were named to the dean's list in spring 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

