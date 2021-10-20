LA MIRADA, Calif. — Stephen Goldman was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Goldman, a cinema and media arts major, from Grangeville, was one of more than 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

