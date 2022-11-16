LA MIRADA, Calif. — Lauren Goldman was named to Biola University’s dean’s list for academic excellence.

Goldman, a Grangeville High School graduate, is a communication studies major. She is one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

