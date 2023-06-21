GRANGEVILLE — Starting at 10 a.m. June 24 will be an 18-hole six-person scramble tournament at Grangeville Country Club. Sign up at the clubhouse or call 208-983-1299. Cost is $50 per golfer or $20 for nongolfer dinner of BBQ pulled pork and sides.

