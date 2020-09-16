GRANGEVILLE -- A four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Grangeville High School boys and girls basketball is set for Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Grangeville Golf and Country Club. This 8-hole event costs $300 per team. Cash and Carry plans to donate barbecue food and sides for the event.
To sponsor a hole for $100 per hole, contact Michelle Barger. Sponsorship signs will be made by the athletes to be displayed at home games throughout the basketball season. Sign up with Cooper Wright at 208-507-1230 or Barger at 208-983-8005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.