GRANGEVILLE — A Good Friday Prayer Walk will be held at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 WN 2nd Street, Friday, April 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments