GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville United Methodist Church will be hosting a Tenebrae Service on Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 404 W Main Street. The Tenebrae Service is a service of diminishing light, as the story of Jesus’ trial, crucifixion and death are told from different perspectives. The community is invited to attend. Observance of The Lord’s Supper is included in this worship experience.
