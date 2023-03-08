GREENCREEK — Set for this Friday, March 10, the Idaho County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner will feature a dessert auction. This will include 12 desserts prepared by members of the county central committee. Each dessert will have a key attached. The winner of the dessert will be able to use the attached key to try to try to open the lock on an AR 15 Radical in 5.56 caliber. Only one key will work.
Also included in the live auction (but without keys) will be three more items: a 9 mm Glock 43 Ex; a half of beef; and a half of hog.
There will also be a silent auction.
The event will be held at the Greencreek Community Hall. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. Dinner by Rusty from Chuckwagon BBQ will be at 6 p.m. Rusty will be serving smoked BBQ roast beef and shrimp scampi, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes.
Tickets are available from local precinct committeemen and at the following businesses: Walker's Jewelry and Rae Brothers in Grangeville, Canyon House in White Bird, American Freedom Defense in Greencreek and Central Idaho Insurance in Kamiah. Tickets are $45 or $75.
