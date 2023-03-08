GREENCREEK — Set for this Friday, March 10, the Idaho County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner will feature a dessert auction. This will include 12 desserts prepared by members of the county central committee. Each dessert will have a key attached. The winner of the dessert will be able to use the attached key to try to try to open the lock on an AR 15 Radical in 5.56 caliber. Only one key will work.

Also included in the live auction (but without keys) will be three more items: a 9 mm Glock 43 Ex; a half of beef; and a half of hog.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments