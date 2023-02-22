GREENCREEK — The Idaho County Republican Central Committee’s 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner is set for Saturday, March 10, in the Greencreek Hall, Greencreek.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Speakers will include Mike Kingsley, State Representative for District 7A, and Dorothy Moon, chairman of the Idaho State Republican Committee. Keynote speaker will be Theo Wold , the new State Solicitor General.
