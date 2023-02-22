GREENCREEK — The Idaho County Republican Central Committee’s 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner is set for Saturday, March 10, in the Greencreek Hall, Greencreek.

Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Speakers will include Mike Kingsley, State Representative for District 7A, and Dorothy Moon, chairman of the Idaho State Republican Committee. Keynote speaker will be Theo Wold , the new State Solicitor General.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments