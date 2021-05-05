GRANGEVILLE — Shawna Gortsema joined the ranks of a list of prestigious and well-thought-of local philanthropists when she was named the Kids Champion 2020 on Friday, April 30.
“Each year, Kids Klub honors someone who goes above and beyond to support kids in our community. The Kids Champion award recognizes individuals who volunteer, provide financial generosities or publicly promotes the support of our children,” Kids Klub Executive Director Cindy Godfrey said as she presented Gortsema with the award.
Gortsema, a 2010 Grangeville High School graduate, has been a volunteer at Kids Klub two days a week since 2018. Before that, she worked with children for 11 years at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
“I believe God placed me here to help kids become more comfortable with someone who has a disability and uses a wheelchair,” Gortsema said.
Godfrey knows her presence in that capacity has worked, because the children flock to her when she enters the room for the day.
“They run, yelling, ‘Miss Shawna, Miss Shawna!’ and they shower her with hugs,” Godfrey said, adding that Gortsema is always ready to help, no matter what the call.
“From building fuse bead creations and to sharpening pencils, to reading a book to disinfecting iPads, Shawna is always ready and willing,” Godfrey added.
“I love it here,” grinned Gortsema, who was surprised with the award, a Kids Champion sweatshirt and her name on a plaque with past winners. “I love everything that has to do with kids best of all, no matter what I get to do with them.”
The youngest of Kids Klub participants, preschoolers, were there Friday to offer their cheers, hugs and daffodils for one of their favorite people.
“I love them all,” Gortsema beamed. “They’re awesome.”
