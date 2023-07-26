CRAIGMONT — On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a Nashville, Tenn. gospel act, Ernie Couch & Revival, will be in concert at Prairie Assembly of God, 520 East Main Street, Craigmont, at 6 p.m.
Ernie and Jason Couch will perform a mixture of 20th-century gospel classics and originals. They are known across the United States and Canada for their live music, good humor and genuine spirit.
