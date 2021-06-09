Greg and Glenda Bostock photo

Greg and Glenda Bostock.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Greg and Glenda Bostock will be in concert Sunday, June 13, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Riggins Assembly of God, 1015 S. Main Street.

In 1997 the Bostocks left Twin Falls to follow the call of the Lord on their lives proclaiming the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia. Throughout the years they have based their ministry, “Blastoff Music Ministries” in Texas, Utah and Louisiana. After nearly 25 years, they have returned to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their new home base in Idaho.

They connect with their audiences through original songs. They also share encouraging stories from life-experiences and their work in Southeast Asia. After meeting evangelist Dave Roever, a Vietnam veteran severely burned in the war, they moved to Fort Worth, Tex., to work with his ministry. This planted a seed in their hearts with a love for the Asian people and they have continued with missions work there for more than 24 years.

Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible.

For information, call 208-628-3236 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.

